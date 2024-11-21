14 people in custody after drug-related search warrants in Butler City

BUTLER, Pa. — Fourteen people were taken into custody after officials conducted drug-related search warrants in Butler City Thursday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said the warrants were executed on N Chestnut Street and Locust Street.

The area of Locust Street was under a shelter in place order for the duration of the warrants. The order has since been lifted.

