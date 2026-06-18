Shots fired in Aliquippa leads to woman’s arrest

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A woman was arrested after a shots-fired incident in Aliquippa overnight.

Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Linmar Terrace on Thursday at approximately 12:00 a.m., detaining a female suspect at the scene.

As officers were responding to the initial reports, Beaver County 911 advised them that additional callers had reported that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, officers encountered a crowd and an active disturbance, which they secured and de-escalated.

A man believed to be a possible victim was located at the scene, and authorities determined he had not been shot or otherwise injured.

State police said Nicole Rose, 36, of Monaca, was arrested and charges are pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, Beaver Barracks. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Beaver at (724) 773-7400.

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