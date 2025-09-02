Shots fired at police in Washington County, sources say

MCDONALD, Pa. — Shots were reportedly fired at police in Washington County, sources say.

Police are responding to the situation in the area of Fairmont Street in McDonald.

Early reports show that a male was first firing shots at police from the woods in that area, sources say.

Allegheny County Police said SWAT units have been called to the scene for assistance.

