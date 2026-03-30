Shots fired at vehicle after argument outside of bar on Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after shots were fired outside of a bar on the North Side early Monday.

Public safety officials said there was an altercation outside of Lefty’s bar on Western Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The argument resulted in a man firing shots at a vehicle driving down Galveston Avenue, police said. The vehicle was hit with multiple bullets.

No one was injured, but police said a suspect was arrested.

No more information was immediately available.

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