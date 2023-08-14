Showers develop by early afternoon; storms possible with chance for damaging winds, isolated tornado

PITTSBURGH — Yesterday was a warm and dry day, well deserved after the active weather Saturday night. More strong storms are possible later today, but it won’t be as active as this weekend and areas mainly south of Pittsburgh stand the highest risk to see severe weather.

The main question today is how far north the warmer and more unstable air gets. Showers will develop by early this afternoon with storms expected to develop this evening. Where storms can get going, damaging wind gusts are possible along with heavy rain and the low chance of an isolated tornado. If rain lingers longer this afternoon, the threat for storms will lessen.

Showers and storms will exit by midnight but a few additional showers could pop up Tuesday afternoon. Cooler air tomorrow will be replaced by more seasonable temps by week’s end.

