Showers expected Friday; gusty winds could accompany downpours

PITTSBURGH — Showers and a few storms will dampen your plans heading into the weekend, bringing the threat of downpours and gusty winds.

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Storms will be scattered Friday, and while not everyone will get wet, a few areas could see enough rain to cause localized flood concerns. Wet weather chances go down a bit Saturday, but there could still be a pop-up shower in the area, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before making outdoor plans.

We’ll dry out late Saturday and enjoy a brief break in the humidity Sunday, but another round of warm and muggy weather settles back in next week.

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