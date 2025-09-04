Showers, storms Thursday, strongest east and southeast of Pittsburgh

Showers are already developing across the area, with a couple of thunderstorms possible this afternoon. While the overall risk for severe weather remains low, one or two storms could contain gusty winds and very heavy rain.

Most of the rain will exit by sunset with a cooler night ahead. A secondary front will approach the area Friday, warming us up as a southwesterly breeze takes over.

Another shot of rain is expected late Friday night into early Saturday, with more showers possible by midday Saturday as the push of cooler air arrives. Highs this weekend will be over 10 degrees below average, with widespread 40s back by early Sunday.

The weather early next week looks tranquil with sunshine, but highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Keep those hoodies ready!

