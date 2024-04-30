Showers Tuesday with possibility of thunder

PITTSBURGH — Have an umbrella ready to go today.

Showers will develop close to lunchtime and continue on and of during the afternoon. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Light to moderate rain will help water the lawn as most areas have seen very little rain the last 10-12 days.

Most of the rain will wrap up by sunset but the ground might be too wet for late afternoon and evening ball games.

Dry, mild weather returns Wednesday with the next system pushing showers back into the forecast by late in the day Friday and continuing them on and off through the weekend.

