Shutout in Oakland: Pirates blanked by A’s capping off 3-game sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Despite three Oakland A’s errors, the Pittsburgh Pirates couldn’t score a single run and thus couldn’t avoid being swept in Oakland, falling 4-0 in Wednesday’s series finale.

The Pirates were 0-6 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base. They ended this six-game road trip with 46 men left on base and went 2 for 36 with runners in scoring position.

The A’s got the scoring started in their half of the second on a one-out solo home run by Abraham Toro. Oakland got another run in the third on a solo shot by Ryan Nevin, his second of the series.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group