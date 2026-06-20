Sights and sounds of Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth celebrations

PITTSBURGH — Juneteenth celebrations are running this weekend in Pittsburgh and throughout Western Pennsylvania.

The holiday marks the day the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free at the end of the Civil War.

“Every day should be like this. That’s all I know. Every day should be like this,” community activist Darrick Curington said.

Channel 11 photojournalist Sophia Young captured the sights and sounds of the festivities and heard how the event in Pittsburgh is bringing neighbors together.

See the experiences she captured in the attached video, or visit the WPXI YouTube page.

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