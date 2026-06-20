2 people rescued from rollover crash in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two people were rescued when a vehicle rolled over in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday night.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says EMS, fire and police were sent to a crash near 4th Avenue and Grant Street around 10:25 p.m.

A medic got on scene within a minute of being dispatched to find a vehicle on its side with two people trapped inside.

First responders worked together to get both people out safely. They were evaluated on scene but not taken to a hospital for further treatment.

How the crash happened remains under investigation.

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