Police trying to identify boy accused of recklessly riding e-bike across Beaver County community

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Police Department in Beaver County is asking for the public’s help while investigating complaints about a reckless e-bike rider.

The Center Township Police Department says it’s looking to speak with the parents or guardians of a juvenile who was reportedly riding an e-bike recklessly across the community. Police even say the boy fled from police who tried to stop him on Center Grange Road at 10:22 p.m. Friday night.

Police are asking for help identifying the juvenile so they can make contact with his parents or guardians about these incidents.

Anyone with information should privately message the department or call them at 724-774-3329.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group