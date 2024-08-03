Simone Biles, Jade Carey win Olympic vault medals

PARIS — Team USA took home two more Olympic medals during the women’s gymnastics vault finals on Saturday morning.

Simone Biles earned her third gold medal in these games by nailing her namesake vault, the “Biles II,” the most difficult vault in the women’s rulebook. That vault and her second vault, a “Cheng,” landed her at a final score of 15.300.

This win marks her 10th Olympic medal and seventh Olympic gold medal overall. The Associated Press reports that Biles is only the second woman to win vault twice. She joins Vera Casalavska of Czechoslovakia in this distinction.

Jade Carey, who has ties with western Pennsylvania, earned a bronze medal after finishing the vault final with a score of 14.466. This is Carey’s second medal in these summer games; she and the rest of Team USA scored a gold medal in the team final.

Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade took silver with a final score of 14.966.

