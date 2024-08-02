‘Heartbreaking and difficult’: Aerosmith cancels remaining dates of farewell tour

PITTSBURGH — Iconic rock band Aerosmith has announced their retirement from touring.

The band formed in 1970 and began its farewell tour in 2023. Lead singer Steven Tyler, 76, suffered a vocal cord injury and the remaining dates were originally postponed to September 2024 so that he could recover.

On Friday, the band announced that a full recovery is unlikely despite Tyler’s best efforts.

“As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage,” a Facebook post reads.

The band was scheduled to perform in Pittsburgh on Sept. 20.

Automatic refunds will be made through Ticketmaster. People who purchased on a third-party resale site should reach out to the point of purchase for more details.

