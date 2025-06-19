Sisters PGH opening emergency drop-in center for transgender people in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Stonewall Inn, a Black Trans-led emergency drop-in center, will provide a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for transgender individuals in the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh.

Founder Ciora Thomas told Channel 11 News on Wednesday that she had a simple checklist for the center: it must be accessible, offer wrap-around services, and, most importantly, create a welcoming atmosphere.

“It’s going to be huge,” Thomas said.

The Stonewall Inn has been years in the making. Once an unhoused transgender teenager, Thomas recalled walking the streets of Downtown Pittsburgh in search of assistance. Now, her organization’s drop-in center will be prominently located downtown, providing the very services she once sought.

“The significance of having a home for transgender people in Downtown Pittsburgh is monumental, not just for the organization, but for the individuals we serve,” Thomas stated.

The Stonewall Inn will include a fully stocked food pantry, a community refrigerator, showers, a place to sleep, and a lounge. Additionally, clients will have access to clinical staff and caseworkers who can connect them to essential housing and health resources.

Thomas emphasized that this work is only possible through community support.

“We are going to ride this wave and continue providing resources and services to transgender people,” she said.

Sisters PGH, the oldest trans advocacy group in the state, has provided services for transgender individuals for over a decade. However, recent executive orders and court rulings, such as Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth in states like Tennessee, have created an increased demand for assistance.

“They are flocking to us for housing, behavioral health, referrals, medical care, and hormones. We are doing our best to support those migrating and finding themselves in Pennsylvania,” Thomas explained.

She noted that the organization is facing the challenge of serving more transgender individuals with fewer funding resources than ever before, as people from restrictive states relocate to Pennsylvania.

“While our federal government chooses to attack children, they are still children, and our children will be leading the future,” Thomas said.

The organization is currently collecting donations. To learn more, you can visit their website by clicking here.

