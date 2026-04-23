Skyrocketing utility bills: Why rates are so high and what you can do

PITTSBURGH — For some of us, utility bills have been busting the household budget. A cold, snowy winter meant increased usage, while at the same time, some consumers are starting to feel the impact of recent gas delivery rate hikes.

Debby Dowling lives in the city of Pittsburgh. She shares her home with her adult son, but still had sticker shock when she looked at her recent gas bills.

“I kept my furnace at 65 degrees, and I still had a $400, almost $500 bill. I’m lucky I split my bills. I wouldn’t survive,” said Dowling.

Nick Kuzy of Venetia in Washington County has been watching his bills closely, mapping out costs on a spreadsheet. Last month, he cut his usage in half, but his gas bill still went up!

“It just hit me that it went from $89 to $103. That’s quite a jump,” Kuzy said.

Dowling looks at all the charges on her bill and, for the past few years, has watched the distribution charge soar.

“I figured out it was not even just 70% of the bill. It is now 80% of my bill that goes to distribution,” Dowling said.

The distribution charge covers the cost of delivering gas through the pipelines to your home and repairing and replacing the infrastructure, among other things. Rate hikes must be approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

Abe Scarr is the Energy and Utilities Program Director for PennPIRG, a consumer advocacy group.

“I think higher bills are here to stay to a certain degree,” said Scarr. “I don’t think there’s been an adequate job of keeping those rate increases in check and that spending in check.”

Consumers can’t “shop” for their delivery company, so the one way to cut costs is to lower gas consumption.

“I’d encourage people to consider replacing some old gas appliances with electric appliances like heat pumps, which can both heat and cool your home and are super efficient,” said Scarr.

Experts also say maintaining your HVAC system can save you money.

Others suggest turning down the thermostat on your hot water heater.

Nick Kuzy and his wife, Wendy, have reduced consumption and tried to cut costs.

“We get by and we work within our budget to do that, but some people may have a hard time doing that,” said Kuzy.

Debby Dowling says she does everything she can to conserve. Now she says she wants lawmakers and the PUC to do their part- and stop approving rate hikes.

“I tell everybody, look at (your bill.) Start complaining,” Dowling says.

In a statement to Channel 11, a PUC spokesperson said,“Every rate case reviewed by the PUC involves extensive analysis and input from multiple independent parties.”

The PUC spokesperson also said the commission voted earlier this month to suspend and further investigate a proposed rate increase filed by People’s Gas, pushing any potential rate change until late December.

Full PUC Statement:

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has voted to suspend and investigate the proposed rate increase filed by Peoples Gas, and that process is just getting underway (https://www.puc.pa.gov/press-release/2026/puc-to-investigate-163-million-rate-increase-request-by-peoples-natural-gas-04162026) – and any change in the distribution rates for Peoples Gas have been suspended until late-December 2026, so there won’t be any change in that utility’s PUC-regulated rates until the Commission investigation is complete.

Every rate case reviewed by the PUC involves extensive analysis and input from multiple independent parties. That includes the Office of Consumer Advocate, which represents all consumers in Pennsylvania; the Office of Small Business Advocate; and the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, along with other stakeholders who may participate on behalf of seniors, low-income customers, and other groups. This process is designed to ensure that all perspectives are fully considered.

Public input is also a critical part of that review. The Commission will hold public input hearings where customers and businesses can speak directly about how a proposed increase may affect them. That testimony becomes part of the official record and is carefully weighed by the Commission. Once those hearings are scheduled, we will widely publicize the details, including options for both in-person and telephonic participation.

It’s also important to note that customer bills are influenced by more than just PUC-regulated distribution rates. The cost of the energy itself — particularly natural gas — typically makes up more than half of a customer’s bill, and can be even higher during periods of extreme weather and increased usage. Those energy costs are driven by regional, national, and global markets, and are not set by the PUC.

Peoples Natrual Gas Statement:

Peoples is committed to providing safe, reliable natural gas to millions of Western Pennsylvanians every day. We operate and maintain more than 15,000 miles of pipelines across 18 counties, and are actively modernizing our system by replacing aging infrastructure with state-of-the-art pipelines and meters. These upgrades enhance safety, improve reliability, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This work is essential to the long-term stability of the energy systems our region depends on.

Peoples is investing more than $600 million per year to upgrade aging pipelines, creating a safer, more reliable gas distribution system to serve more than 700,000 customers in all conditions. Natural gas infrastructure plays a critical role in maintaining grid stability, supporting heating demand, and providing flexibility during peak conditions, and these investments continue to create a safer, more reliable distribution system to serve our customers.

Nationwide, customers using natural gas save approximately $1,000 annually compared to electric alternatives, and Peoples customers benefit even further from the local abundant supply of natural gas. These lower commodity costs help us invest in our system while keeping overall rates affordable for customers.

We also continue to offer a variety of customer assistance programs to aid those who are struggling to pay bills. Our support teams are available to provide assistance options to vulnerable customers through www.peoples-gas.com/help or calling Peoples at 1-800400-WARM.

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