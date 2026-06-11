Shots fired into Aliquippa home while people were inside

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Aliquippa late Wednesday night while people were inside.

Aliquippa Police responded to the area near 110 Wykes Street shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Officers on scene determined that an unknown suspect fired shots into an occupied home.

Our crews saw crime scene tape up around the home and several shell casings on the street, sidewalk and front yard.

Pennsylvania State Police has taken over the investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group