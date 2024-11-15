Smoke billows from fire at Allenport steel mill

ALLENPORT, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the Allenport steel mill.

Crews were called to Allenport Works on Wheeling Pittsburgh Drive at 11:55 a.m.

Viewer photos show smoke billowing from the site, which officials say is in the process of being torn down.

Washington County dispatchers said there are no reported injuries at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to this breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

