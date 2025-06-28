Smoke billows out of building in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Smoke is pouring out of a building in North Braddock.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Murdough Road at 5:18 p.m. Saturday.

Flames could be seen burning through the roof and around the building’s chimney.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group