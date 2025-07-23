Smoke inside Honeywell plant in Beaver County prompts emergency response

MARION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to smoke inside the Honeywell plant in Beaver County Tuesday morning.

New Sewickley Fire District officials say an automatic fire alarm went off around 3:30 a.m. for the manufacturing facility in Marion Township.

While en route, firefighters learned from police that smoke had been seen inside the building.

Crews arrived on scene and used thermal imaging to track the smoke’s source to a steel container. The source was extinguished and hazards removed.

Assistance came from the Harmony Fire District, North Sewickley Volunteer Fire Department and Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department and the New Sewickley Police Department.

