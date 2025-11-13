SNAP payments resume in Pennsylvania after government shutdown ends

After much back-and-forth, SNAP payments are resuming in Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said it has restarted issuing full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit payments.

Benefits are going out and should be paid to all SNAP recipients by week’s end, officials say.

“I again want to extend my deepest gratitude to our food banks, food pantries and every Pennsylvanian who showed the true meaning of community through this crisis,” DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh said.

The announcement comes after the House on Wednesday passed a spending package to reopen the government, with President Donald Trump giving his signature hours later.

A federal judge ruled on Nov. 6 that the Trump Administration must issue full SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

In response, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration worked to get payments out to those who were owed them.

The Trump administration appealed, and the Supreme Court issued an emergency order blocking SNAP payments.

The DHS says benefits will be issued as quickly as possible, and all November benefits should be received by the weekend.

SNAP recipients can check their EBT card balance using the ConnectEBT app or website.

“I am relieved we can finally get these critical benefits out, and I urge those who are able to continue to support to our charitable food network as they stabilize and restock to continue their essential work,” Arkoosh said. "While the federal government has resumed operations, the effects of this shutdown will last.”

