Local

WINTER WEATHER: Snow falls periodically Saturday morning; temperatures stay in 20s

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PHOTOS: Friday night snow blankets western Pennsylvania; here's a look around the area

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Steady snow from overnight has moved out, but additional snow showers will move through this morning. A few brief heavier bursts are possible, so watch for additional slick spots, especially on any untreated roads from last night.

It will be a cold and breezy day with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills near 20. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens tonight for many of us, but highs will trend upward on Sunday with a little more sunshine.

While the nights will stay chilly early next week, highs will rebound into the low 50s by Tuesday — with little to no precipitation coming over at least the next five days.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • LATEST: Snow in Pittsburgh area causes road closures, major delays
  • Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium will be closed Saturday after recent animal deaths
  • WINTER WEATHER: Snow falling in Pittsburgh area, will taper off overnight
  • VIDEO: Man wrongfully arrested as a teen opens youth center in downtown Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read