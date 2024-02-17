WINTER WEATHER: Snow falls periodically Saturday morning; temperatures stay in 20s

PITTSBURGH — Steady snow from overnight has moved out, but additional snow showers will move through this morning. A few brief heavier bursts are possible, so watch for additional slick spots, especially on any untreated roads from last night.

It will be a cold and breezy day with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills near 20. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens tonight for many of us, but highs will trend upward on Sunday with a little more sunshine.

While the nights will stay chilly early next week, highs will rebound into the low 50s by Tuesday — with little to no precipitation coming over at least the next five days.

