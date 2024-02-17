Chinese restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood shut down over health code violations

PITTSBURGH — A Chinese restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood was ordered to close because of health code violations.

The Allegheny County Health Department ordered the closure of China Star, located at 4219 Murray Ave., on Wednesday.

An inspection of the restaurant found 20 violations, including six considered to be high risk.

In regards to high-risk violations, the report says inspectors found rodent droppings and dead bugs in food, old cooked food stored at room temperature, uncovered food stacked on each other in the cooler, a lack of handwashing during food preparation, and food contact surfaces covered in grease or old food residue and rodent droppings.

Some lower-level violations include inadequate lighting in cooking areas, floors and equipment covered in grease, buckets of food not covered and poor date marking.

The restaurant was given corrective actions for each violation.

It is unclear if or when the restaurant will be able to reopen.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group