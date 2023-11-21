Soaking rain, strong gusty winds to impact most of Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Have an umbrella ready and a bit more patience if you’re traveling on Tuesday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Soaking rain and gusty winds will impact your plans for much of the day. The steadiest rain will fall mid-morning through early afternoon and could cause ponding on roadways and reduced visibility. The rain will start as freezing rain in the mountains and possibly north of the I-80 corridor.

Strong winds will also be a problem Tuesday, with gusts around Pittsburgh, Washington, Butler and Beaver as high as 35-40 mph. Gusts of 50 mph or greater are expected east in the Laurel Highlands and could cause power outages.

Check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast on Channel 11 News for the latest on when and where this system will have the biggest impacts on your day.

