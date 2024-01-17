Some city streets still untouched and icing over 24 hours after snowfall

PITTSBURGH — Some city streets are still an icy, dangerous mess, more than 24 hours after snowfall ended in Pittsburgh.

Channel 11 trekked throughout Brookline to see the roads for ourselves. While some streets were salted and clear, others were snow-covered, untouched and icing over in the near single-digit temperatures Wednesday.

“Throughout yesterday it was real slippery and if they could get out a bit earlier before rush hour,” Aaron Kirow, who lives in Brookline, told Channel 11. “With the hills and valleys around here, especially with that type of snow that it was, it was just really slick.”

After neighbors shared the most treacherous streets, we took that information to the city. A spokesperson said:

“DPW has spent many hours in Brookline during this recent winter incident. Since the residents have brought these streets to our attention, staffing will take another look at the streets listed. Roswin Drive was pre-treated before the start of the storm, was covered during the storm and will be revisited again. Bellaire Place was treated as recently as 8 hrs ago. Fiat Street was treated 12 hrs. ago, Whited Street has been treated consistently since the beginning of the storm. We took another look at Clemesha Avenue based on residents complaint and discovered that based on the way vehicles are parked on the roadway, it’s making it impossible for us to get our standard-size truck through to properly clear the streets. We were alerted to the Clemesha Avenue situation by our Environmental Services drivers this morning, and we are in progress of routing a smaller truck to the area to address the situation.”

“It’s a big job to do and I know it’s at the top of their mind,” Kirow added. “A little more effort or funds put into [is] what they need to do.”

This comes as a new Public Works facility that was supposed to help winter weather trouble spots like Brookline, Carrick, Beechview, Overbrook and Mt. Washington, was put on hold. The project has been in the works for six years, but the recent discovery of a mine subsidence halted the project. COVID-19 didn’t help with delays either. The facility was set to be built in Knoxville and house plows, salt trucks and winter weather equipment.

