Some neighbors against proposed development around Peters Lake Park

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An area of Washington County known for its beauty and seclusion could see a new development.

The community surrounding Peters Lake Park is divided on a new proposal, where developer Laurel Communities wants to build 41 new homes and call it “The Collective at Peters Lake”.

The area is popular with walkers, runners, fishermen and bird watchers.

Channel 11 met residents who felt strongly about this development, both for and against it.

Linda Lopez has lived along the lake for nearly 50 years; she understands the draw to this beautiful area but is against the development.

Lopez is part of “Save Peters Lake,” a growing group of residents who are afraid of what developing the green space will do to the lake.

“The road is not made to withstand more traffic than what we give it,” Lopez said. “What’s it going to do to the lake?”

The group has a petition with more than 1200 signatures.

“It’s a refuge for birds rare species, wildlife and it is one of the cleanest lakes around,” said Diane Damon with Save Peters Lake. “And I think it means something to people. they come to this lake to get away.”

The road does have homes on it already, and multiple walkers we spoke to on and off camera said it would be a dream to be one of the homeowners with this view.

North Strabane township supervisors have to vote on this development proposal, that vote is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30.

