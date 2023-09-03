Local

Some Peters Township homeowners should look for damage following shots-fired report, police say

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Peters Twp Police FILE - Peters Township Police Department vehicles.

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities in Peters Township are asking some homeowners to check their property for damage because of a shots-fired incident earlier in the week.

The Peters Township Police Department says it responded to Thomas Road Friday for a shots fired report, finding two men with a handgun. Those men were taken into custody “after a brief struggle with officers.”

Through investigation, the department learned the men fired the gun multiple times from their vehicle while on Thomas Road.

Now, police are asking those who live near or on Thomas Road, between Concord Drive and Lampliter Lane, to check the outside of their homes and property for any damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 724-942-5030.

