Karns City quarterback hospitalized after collapsing on the field Friday night

A high school quarterback is in the hospital after collapsing on the field Friday night.

It happened at Karns City High School’s home game against Redbank Valley. The second half of the game just started when, according to the Butler Eagle, a referee noticed something was wrong with Mason Martin, who is number 2 and the senior quarterback for Karns City.

Martin was on the field as a part of the kick return team. The referee saw him stagger and asked if he was alright. Martin said “no” and collapsed.

The player was taken from Diehl Field in an ambulance, then transported by helicopter to UPMC Presby.

The players took to a knee and prayed before the game was called at the 7:53 mark in the third quarter.

UPMC is not releasing any information at this time about the player’s condition.

Karns City Area School District Superintendent Eric Ritzert sent a statement to Channel 11:

“One of our football players was injured during the third quarter of our football game last evening. Medical professionals on site quickly responded and transported the student to the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

I ask that everyone please keep this student-athlete and his family in your prayers as he recovers.”

Ritzert said he is unable to release any information on the student’s medical condition at this time.

Counselors will be available at the school to help any student or staff member who needs to talk.

The community will gather at Diehl Stadium on Sunday at 7 p.m. to hold a prayer vigil for the student.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group