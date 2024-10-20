SouthSide Works hosts ‘Spooktacular’ Weekend

PITTSBURGH — SouthSide Works hosted a ‘Spooktacular’ weekend on October 19 and 20.

According to the release, The Neighborhood Flea hosted their first night market on October 19. The night market features over 50 local vendors selling everything from vintage clothing to custom art, jewelry and more.

The Women Who Rock Pop-up was also hosted on Saturday. There was a special Ghouls Night Out where you could shop until you dropped featuring that sounds of DJ Madame Trio. Guests could also bedazzle yourself and some pumpkins.

On Sunday, Howl-O-Ween returned to the SouthSide Works Dog Park for the fifth year in a row.

Guests got to get into the Halloween spirit with a doggy-costume contest, pet-friendly vendors and more while enjoying some human-friendly cocktails.

Women Who Rock also took over on Sunday with a pumpkin patch.

There was a mix of traditional pumpkins and even special pumpkins for sale.

