SouthSide Works lands pop-up gallery focused on manufacturing and art

PITTSBURGH — SouthSide Works is getting a new art gallery that aims to highlight the connection between industrial manufacturing and art.

The corner of 27th and Sidney Streets will now house a pop-up gallery from local artists Cory Bonnet and Mia Tarducci, who are part of a local collective known as Patterns of Meaning. The space, which is set to open on May 21 and operate throughout the summer, will complement an existing gallery at the Energy Innovation Center in the Hill District. The group places an emphasis on educational programming aimed to teach students about the overlap between engineering and manufacturing and art.

“It’s always exciting to showcase our work and works of other artists here in Pittsburgh,” Bonnet said. “The satellite space in SouthSide Works will allow us to reach a whole new audience and increase our interactive programming. The space is bright, beautiful and centrally located in a high foot-traffic area, meaning pedestrians can engage with some of the best artists in the country. It’s an accessible and welcoming place for newer artists and STEAM students to sharpen their skills and interact and network with professional artist and maker communities.”

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