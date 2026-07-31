Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission awards more than $30M in funding for transportation projects

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission awarded more than $30.7 million in federal discretionary funding for transportation projects throughout a 10-county region.

The investment supports improvements for bridges, roadways, transit and freight systems in both design and construction phases.

The awards were administered as part of the recently adopted 2027–2031 Transportation Improvement Program.

Projects selected for funding must comply with federal performance measures. These standards require improvements in safety, the maintenance of air quality and reduction of emissions. The commission also prioritized keeping existing roads and bridges in good operational condition.

Many of the approved projects focus on expanding multimodal access for the region. These enhancements include the development of sidewalks, bicycle paths and trails. According to the commission, these projects are designed to improve safety for both pedestrians and cyclists.

The funding supports the region’s long-range plan, titled “Smart Moves for a Changing Region.” The commission said the vision of the plan is to create an integrated transportation system that enables resilient communities and supports a globally competitive economy.

Here is a full list of entities and projects approved for funding in our area:

Allegheny County & PennDOT District 11 – SR 1001 Freeport Road: $1,000,000

towards 1.3 miles of rock wall stabilization along SR 1001 and accommodation of the

Three Rivers Heritage Trail in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County.

City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County:

Three Rivers Heritage Trail – Slope Stabilization and Trail Restoration : $1,000,000 to conduct 100 feet of slide remediation along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail in the Chateau district, City of Pittsburgh.

: $1,000,000 to conduct 100 feet of slide remediation along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail in the Chateau district, City of Pittsburgh. Liberty Ave – Main St. & Bloomfield Bridge - Traffic Signal Upgrade & Intersection Improvement Project: $1,322,540 to redesign and upgrade facilities at the intersection of Liberty Avenue & the Bloomfield Bridge. The project will replace outdated signal equipment and make bicycle infrastructure improvements.

Armstrong County - Manorville Borough Enhancing Connectivity and Accessibility

Project: $363,191 to construct new sidewalks, install ADA-compliant ramps and crosswalks, and add shared lane markings for bicyclists to improve bicycle/pedestrian safety in Manorville Borough, Armstrong County.

Beaver County & PennDOT District 11 - Brodhead - Pleasant Drive Intersection Improvement: $1,000,000 to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Brodhead Road and Pleasant Drive in Center Township, Beaver County.

Fayette County – Sheepskin Trail - South Union Township to Fairchance Borough: $173,192 to fund design work for a 2.3 mile section of the Sheepskin Trail, running from South Union Township to Fairchance Borough, Fayette County.

Indiana County & PennDOT District 10 – 8th Street Corridor Improvement Project: $200,000 to fund design work for corridor improvements along 8th Street in downtown Indiana, including crosswalks, traffic calming, and streetscape improvements.

Westmoreland County - Mt. Pleasant Road Corridor Operations Study: $250,000 to fund a study to improve corridor operations along Mr. Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township.

PennDOT District 11

SR 3005 at SR 3034 Intersection Improvements in Upper St. Clair and Bridgeville, Allegheny County: $2,440,000 to enhance and facilitate traffic operations at the intersection of SR 3005 (Mayview Road and Bank Street) and SR 3034 (Lesnett Road and Chartiers Street) through realignment and construction of a roundabout.

$2,440,000 to enhance and facilitate traffic operations at the intersection of SR 3005 (Mayview Road and Bank Street) and SR 3034 (Lesnett Road and Chartiers Street) through realignment and construction of a roundabout. State Route 130 and State Route 2073 Intersection Improvements in Penn Hills, Allegheny County: $5,436,000 to reduce congestion at the signalized T intersection of Sandy Creek Rd (SR 130) and Allegheny River Boulevard (SR 130/2073) by either adding turn lanes or converting the intersection to a roundabout.

$5,436,000 to reduce congestion at the signalized T intersection of Sandy Creek Rd (SR 130) and Allegheny River Boulevard (SR 130/2073) by either adding turn lanes or converting the intersection to a roundabout. SR 18 Pavement Preservation in Lawrence County: $1,000,000 for shoulder reconstruction and restoration along State Route 18 in Wilmington and Neshannock Townships, Lawrence County.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit - PRTX to Mon Valley: $9,000,000 to extend the University Line Bus Rapid Transit (PRTX) with new station and intersection improvements along Murray Avenue and Browns Hill Road in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Port of Pittsburgh Commission - PortPITT Marine Diesel and Landslide Equipment Retrofit Program: $6,000,000 to continue its marine vessel diesel retrofit program, which includes landside equipment such as cranes, locomotives, conveyors, forklifts and other similar diesel-powered equipment to improve efficiency and air-quality.

Bike Pittsburgh, Inc.

Increasing Bicycle Ridership in Pittsburgh: $75,694 towards workshops and supplemental education resources that teach riders how to safely and confidently navigate city streets on a bicycle.

$75,694 towards workshops and supplemental education resources that teach riders how to safely and confidently navigate city streets on a bicycle. Bike Safety Education for Pittsburgh Youth $200,360 to expand continuing work in youth bicycle education, in partnership with the City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) to promote safe trips to and from school on bike and on foot.

Ligonier Township – Ligonier Valley High School Pedestrian Safety Project: 1,211,969 to rehabilitate and construct sidewalks, and a pedestrian bridge over Mill Creek in Ligonier Township and Ligonier Borough, Westmoreland County.

Sports and Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County - North Shore

Garage EV Chargers: $61,397 to install four dual-port wall-mounted electric vehicle (EV) charging units within the North Shore Parking Garage (NSG), located at 20 East General Robinson Street in the City of Pittsburgh.

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