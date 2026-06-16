Southwestern Pennsylvania hospitals outperform state average

PITTSBURGH — Nearly one in three Pennsylvania hospitals operated in the red in 2025, although nearly 60% have operating margins of more than 4%, according to a new report by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.

The annual report showed southwestern Pennsylvania’s hospitals faring better than the statewide average in many key financial areas, including operating margin. The average in the region surrounding Pittsburgh was 10.6% compared to the statewide average of 7.15%. But the three-year averages in the region and statewide were closer, with 7.65% in the region and 7.04% statewide.

The hospital with the highest figure in operating income across the state was UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, which had $437.5 million in operating income on $1.9 billion in revenue. That was higher than the next biggest, Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, which had $352.5 million in operating income on $3.7 billion in revenue.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group