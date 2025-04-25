Sparks fly into Elizabeth Forward School District classroom during school hours

ELIZABETH, Pa. — Sparks led to a scare inside a classroom at Elizabeth Forward High School.

The district said a teacher noticed a grinding noise on the second floor and evacuated students after sparks started coming from the ceiling.

In a letter sent to parents, High School Principal Kelli Garlow said the building is undergoing construction and that a subcontractor working on the roof during school hours. That work was not authorized by the district.

Students and staff were not in danger, the district said.

“We appreciate your patience as we move forward with construction. Please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions,” Garlow said.

The situation comes after the flames ripped through Elizabeth Forward’s auditorium in 2023.

