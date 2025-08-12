Special report finds ShotSpotter system improves response times in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Although it’s a controversial piece of technology, a new report says Pittsburgh is benefiting from the ShotSpotter system.

Pittsburgh first implemented the technology in 2014, then expanded it four years later so it now covers a third of the city. The system uses sensors to detect and locate gunfire, then alerts first responders.

According to a special report from City Controller Rachael Heisler, ShotSpotter alerts have helped significantly increase police response times compared to 911 calls.

Additionally, 911 calls have dropped 50% since the program was first implemented. And, ShotSpotter alerts tend to be just as effective as 911 calls.

However, data in the report indicates there hasn’t been a significant reduction in overall crime.

Heisler released this report to assess the city’s intended usage of the system, as well as its effectiveness and cost-efficiency, since the current contract period is coming to an end.

See the full report below:

