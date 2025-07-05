Spectators gather on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, Mount Washington, for Fourth of July fireworks

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people spent the day celebrating the Fourth of July in Pittsburgh, with the day ending in a spectacular fireworks show.

“This year, we are excited to be all in, in this new location and have everything that people are used to seeing,” said City of Pittsburgh Program Manager Brandon D’Alimonte.

Due to construction happening at Point State Park, festivities were moved to the North Shore and Mount Washington.

A hot air baloon was in the sky, boats were filling the water and crowds bpacked the North Shore lawn.

Star Fire Corporation put on the fireworks display. They wrapped up around 10:00 p.m.

If you missed the fireworks, but would still like to see them, you can catch them on WPXI’s streaming platforms at 1 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at midnight.

