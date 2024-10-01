Spirit Airlines cuts back on service at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — Spirit Airlines will discontinue two routes out of Pittsburgh International Airport that it had launched to much fanfare earlier this year in a larger shakeup of its routes nationwide.

Spirit (NYSE: SAVE) will stop flying between Pittsburgh and two prime East Coast markets, Boston’s Logan International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia International Airport. It will stop flying the Pittsburgh-Boston route on Oct. 7 and the Pittsburgh-New York route Nov. 6.

An Allegheny County Airport Authority spokesman confirmed the changes.

“We are working with Spirit to understand opportunities when these routes could return,” said spokesman Bob Kerlik.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group