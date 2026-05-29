Spirit’s exit leaves Arnold Palmer Regional Airport as one of five routes no airline has claimed

LATROBE, Pa. — Arnold Palmer Regional Airport’s single remaining route before Spirit Airlines’ abrupt final departure is one of only a handful that haven’t been absorbed by another airline.

A study by airline analysis firm OAG found that only five of Spirit’s 121 routes remain without another carrier. Either other airlines had already served the route or, in the case of some, one stepped in to fill the gap. That’s the case at Pittsburgh International Airport. But Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, where Spirit was the only airline, hasn’t yet picked up another airline.

Spirit had for a dozen years served Arnold Palmer with flights to a number of markets, some short-lived like Las Vegas and Dallas-Fort Worth, and others — primarily Orlando and Myrtle Beach — that had been steadier. The Unity Township airport’s service, which this time last year had Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Fort Lauderdale, had dwindled to only Myrtle Beach and, resuming in September, Orlando.

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