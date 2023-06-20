Splash Lagoon, other Pennsylvania spots rank among best U.S. amusement parks

Travelers have spoken, and they’ve selected Pennsylvania’s Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park as one of the best amusement parks in the United States.

The Erie park came in at No. 17 on TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Amusement Parks & Water Parks.

Attractions on the list are awarded based on a high volume of reviews and opinions from the Trip Advisor community over a 12-month period. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best.

Travelers love Splash Lagoon’s indoor wave pool — the largest in the Eastern U.S. — and seven water slides in addition to lots of other indoor features at the always-84-degrees park.

Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County came in at No. 21, and Hersheypark in Hershey ranked at No. 24.

See the full list here.

