Split weather expected over the weekend

PITTSBURGH — A 50-50 weather weekend is on the way with dry weather Saturday and rain showers and colder temperatures Sunday.

A few peeks of sun will be possible early Saturday, but clouds will thicken up again late day ahead of the next rain maker.

Have the umbrella with you as you head out to church or work early Sunday, with off and on showers in the area through noon.

Several rain-free hours are possible late Sunday afternoon before colder air stirs up a few isolated rain and snow showers. No accumulating snow is expected locally.

Scattered snow showers will continue Monday, especially north of I-80 and in the higher elevations, the most likely areas for accumulating snow at this point. Gusty winds will keep the wind chills in the 20s through the day.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group