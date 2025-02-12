St. Clair Township police release officer body cam footage from deadly January shooting

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio — There are still a lot of questions surrounding an officer-involved shooting that left two people dead, including the suspect, and a police officer fighting for his life.

This week, St. Clair Township police released body cam footage from several of its officers, including one who was shot in the head, showing the events that led up to the shooting. Officials spent several hours viewing and redacting body camera footage from the officers involved.

“Since this tragic event happened on January 22, I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can with the community. The public has the right to know what happened,” said Chief Brian McKenzie of the St. Clair Township Police Department

Body cam footage from the perspective of Officer Dakota Wetzel shows him getting out of his police cruiser and walking towards the suspect, Joseph Como. In the video, you can see Como walking in the middle of St. Clair Street with a gun.

“Stop – let me see your hands…let me see your hands,” said Wetzel, who opens fire upon seeing Como with a gun in his hand. He and Como exchange gunfire.

All of this unfolded around 2 p.m., as police were responding to a call on St. Clair Street of a suicidal man in the area. Wetzel was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital. Como died at the hospital.

Rosalie Martin, 4, who was at the dentist across the street, was caught in the crossfire and killed by a stray bullet.

Now, less than a month after the shooting, Wetzel is making great strides in his recovery. Family members shared a video on Facebook of him walking through the halls of his rehab hospital.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for both the Wetzel and Martin families:

