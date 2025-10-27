Starbucks workers rally in Oakland as union baristas vote on whether to authorize strike

PITTSBURGH — Starbucks workers in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood rallied for a contract on Sunday as union baristas voted on whether to authorize a strike.

The rally, described as a “practice picket,” aimed to demonstrate to Starbucks that workers are prepared to strike to secure a contract.

“Asking people to show up is always a big ask, so anyone who shows up, we really appreciate,” said Kye Neilsen of Starbucks Workers United. “We’ve got a lot of allies here, which is really cool, and a lot of union baristas are here, which is great.”

This event was part of a national wave of pickets, with around 70 planned across 60 cities.

