State, community leaders call for Trump administration to invest in clean energy to lower costs

State and community leaders are calling on the Trump administration to lower energy costs.

State representative Arvind Venkat, Pittsburgh City Councilperson Erika Strassburger, Moms Clean Air Force Field Organizer Vanessa Lynch, Physicians for Social Responsibility Pennsylvania Policy Program Coordinator, and former Mayor of Monessen, Matthew Shorraw and PA United Director of Governing Power and Coalition Project Manager Billy Ferran Reeves gathered outside the Allegheny County city-county building on Thursday morning.

They were calling for change after expressing concern that electricity rates in Pennsylvania have increased by 13% since President Trump took office.

The group is pushing investments into clean energy, wind and solar projects.

“Here in Pittsburgh, hard-working members of our community are just trying to get by and the president’s broken promises are making that more difficult than ever, from rising energy costs to elevated health risks, the rollback of clean energy investments are leaving us all worse off,” Pittsburgh City Council member Erika Strassburger said.

Earlier this week, President Trump said his administration is currently working with tech companies to make sure they don’t drive up costs for everyone else.

The group said they believe that energy prices will increase by $170 a year per household because of the Big Beautiful Bill.

