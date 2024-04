BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — The mayor of Bentleyville declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning due to flooding.

Several roads in the borough are unpassable and Mayor Jansante is urging drivers to not attempt to drive through them.

The borough said the fire department has been working around the clock and asks for the community’s cooperation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group