State Police asking for help identify teen suspect in attempted home burglaries, theft from vehicles

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a series of attempted residential burglaries and attempted theft from vehicles in Indiana County.

Troopers said on Monday, at around 5:30 a.m., a teenage boy tried to enter several homes along Jefferson Avenue in Center Township, but was unsuccessful. He was also reported to have tried to enter several parked vehicles in the area.

No items were stolen.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 14-18 years of age. He was also seen wearing a dark-colored, hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tpr. Bastian at Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

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