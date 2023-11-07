Local

State police asking for help identifying woman found dead in Westmoreland County pond

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PSP vehicles File photo of PSP squad cars.

NEW STANTON BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is asking for help as they try to identify a woman found in a Westmoreland County pond Monday.

Police say the woman was found dead in a pond near 202 Broadview Road in New Stanton Borough around 10:40 a.m.

Her race is currently unknown. Police said she is about 5 feet, 4 inches or 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

The woman has tattoos on her chest, left arm, upper right arm and left thigh. The tattoo on her leg is a cat.

The woman was found wearing black Aeropostale leggings, a black shirt with the phrases “XL”, “XEROLIMITS”, and “BECAUSE LARGE ISN’T BIG ENOUGH” printed on the shirt. She was also wearing a belly button post and three necklaces.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Tpr. Evan Terek at 724-832-3288.

The investigation into her death is ongoing.

