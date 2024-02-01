State police investigating deadly stabbing in Fayette County

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Fayette County.

A man was stabbed around midnight outside a home on Hilltop Avenue in Redstone Township.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Shawn Hriscisce.

State troopers said the people involved knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

A news conference is expected at 11 a.m. Thursday. Channel 11 will be there and bring you any updates.

