State police looking for man who exposed himself to gas station employee in Butler County

State police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a gas station employee in Butler.

Troopers were called to the Kwik Fill on E. Main Street in Evans City at around 3:50 p.m. on May 13.

An employee said a male in a dark gray Chevy Malibu exposed himself at the gas pumps.

He left, heading east on Route 68.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-284-8100.

