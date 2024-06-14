Father’s Day 2024: Deals and freebies for dad on his day

Father’s Day is Sunday, and if you are looking to take your dad out on his special day, below is a list of some meal deals and freebies crafted just for him.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and cannot be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

Auntie Anne’s: Buy $25 in gift cards through Monday to get a $5 reward, which can be used June 23 - July 21.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: In honor of fathers, everyone gets a 20-ounce beer for the price of a 16-ounce beer on Sunday.

Bar Louie: Dads get a free entrée with the purchase of a full-priced adult entrée all day. Additional exclusions may apply.

Baskin Robbins: Use the app to preorder a Dad by Par Cake or Cold One Cake. Use the code DAD through Saturday, and you will get $5 off any ice cream cake purchase of at least $25.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Through June, you can get 6 free wings with any $10 purchase from Buffalo Wild Wings GO when you use the code GOWINGS.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Carrabba’s is featuring a limited-time menu available through Sunday that includes a cocktail and one appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Cinnabon: Purchase $25 in gift cards through June 23 in stores or June 30 online and get a $5 reward to be used through August 25 at participating locations.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: If you are a loyalty member, on Sunday you can get a BOGO beverage from noon to closing time.

Dave and Busther’s: New and existing members of the D&B Rewards loyalty program get $2 Beers and 50% off all food on Sunday. Your family can also sign up to compete in “The Dad Games” -- “an epic arcade showdown,” on the Dave & Buster’s website, with a chance to win free Dave & Buster’s for a year.

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ Rewards members will get triple points on all bulk donut and Munchkins orders on Father’s Day. You can also get a $1 Chocolate Chunk Cookie through June 30.

Freddy’s: Download the Freddy’s app by Saturday to get $5 off a $15 order on Father’s Day.

Hooters: All Father’s Day weekend, HootClub Rewards members can buy 10 wings any style and get 10 wings for free.

Jack in the Box: Jack Pack Members can get 50% off any shake or dessert with a $5 order.

KFC: Get free delivery on Father’s Day when you order online or through the KFC app.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme has an all-new doughnut collection celebrating dads will be available at participating shops throughout the country from Friday through Sunday,

Marco’s Pizza: Marcos’s is offering a Mega Meal Deal that includes a large one-topping pizza, CheezyBread and fresh-baked Cinnasquares for $19.99 using code MEGAMEAL.

Panda Express: Purchase at least $30 in gift cards through Father’s Day to get a free Panda Bowl.

Red Robin: On Father’s Day, kids meals are 50% off.

Smoothie King: Healthy Rewards Members can get a free 12-ounce Dude Perfect Smoothie with the purchase of any 20-ounce or larger smoothie.

Sonic: You can get Groovy Fries for $1 through June.





