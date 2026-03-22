State police offer $5K reward for info that solves case of Butler County auto repair shop shooting

EVANS CITY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that solves the case of a shooting at a Butler County auto repair shop.

On Jan. 11, 2013, troopers responded to Bob’s Truck & Auto Repair Inc. on Evans City Road. A man was reported to be dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Troopers found 45-year-old Robert Charles Gaurrich of Brownsdale lying face down on a gravel pile behind the business.

PSP believes Gaurrich was shot inside the business, and he then tried to get away from the shooter through the east main door.

Gaurrich’s Winchester Canadian Centennial 30-30 lever-action rifle was missing from the scene, PSP says. Here’s a description of the weapon:

The barrel was octagonal-shaped and was 26-28 inches long.

It was stamped 1867-1967.

The weapon has a 12-round capacity.

It has a wooden stock with wood putty on the forearm portion.

One of the rings for a sling was broken, and the gun was missing a metal ring on the butt stock.

It did not have a scope, but did have iron sights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Butler at 724-284-8100 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

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