State police report increased DUIS, decreased crashes this holiday weekend

Pennsylvania State Police have released some of their holiday traffic numbers.

Between Saturday and Monday, troopers investigated 404 crashes. Three of those crashes were fatal. In total, there were 70 injuries in those crashes.

Alcohol played a role in 36 of all of those crashes.

The number of crashes decreased from last year when troopers were called to 661 crashes.

DUI arrests increased this year. Last year 116 people were arrested for DUIs. This year that number rose to 198.

1.036 speeding citations were issued, more than doubling the amount from last year.

State Police say they will once again be on the lookout as New Year’s weekend approaches.

